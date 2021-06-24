Cancel
Jerry Seinfeld to direct and star in Netflix movie about the creation of Pop-Tarts

By Emily Garbutt
 4 days ago
Jerry Seinfeld is set to direct, produce, and star in a new movie for Netflix, Deadline reports. The comedy, titled Unfrosted, will tell the story of the creation of Pop-Tarts and is inspired by one of the comedian's stand-up jokes. Production on the movie is due to start next spring.

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

