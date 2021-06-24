White Sox's Leury Garcia: Opens scoring in win

Burr (1-0) struck out a batter in a perfect 10th inning, earning the win in Wednesday's 8-7 victory over the Rays. The righty has yet to allow a hit, let alone a run, in 5.1 innings with the White Sox since being called up May 27, and now has a victory to show for his success through four relief appearances. A reliever may need to be sent down once Michael Kopech (hamstring) is ready to be activated, but Burr has certainly made a case to stay with the big-league club.