Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Opens scoring in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh. Garcia's blast, his first of the season, kicked off the scoring in the second inning, as the White Sox snapped a five-game losing skid and salvaged the final game of their road trip. He started at second base, which has been occupied primarily by Danny Mendick since Nick Madrigal suffered a season-ending hamstring injury. Mendick was given a breather Wednesday amid a 1-for-14 skid. Garcia has caught fire the past month, batting .299 (20-for-67) with a .785 OPS while playing multiple positions in the outfield and infield.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Danny Mendick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sox#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Sitting Monday

Moncada is out of the lineup Monday against the Rays. Moncada is 5-for-31 with 12 strikeouts over his past eight games and will take a seat Monday for the second time in the past three days. Leury Garcia will work at the hot corner while Brian Goodwin receives the nod in center field.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Sitting Sunday

Mercedes is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Mercedes will get a breather as Jose Abreu moves to DH and Yasmani Grandal shifts to first base Sunday. Mercedes is just 6-for-33 with no homers in June, though he did log two hits in Saturday's win.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Dylan Cease Makes History in Win Vs. Detroit Tigers

Cease keeps a chokehold on Detroit in record-setting win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In Saturday’s 15-2 beatdown of the Detroit Tigers, White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease became the first pitcher in White Sox history to win his first eight starts against a single opponent. “Well, the last couple...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

White Sox's Moncada sits outs series opener vs. Tampa Bay

Yoan Moncada was not in the White Sox's starting lineup against Tampa Bay Monday night due to illness. "He's got a lot of discomfort," manager Tony La Russa said. "Fighting a cold and congestion. He's just not available. Hopefully, he's got the thing that's bugged a lot of guys and if it comes quickly it goes quickly."
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Engel on White Sox's bench Monday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays. Engel is out of the lineup for the second time in the past three games. Brian Goodwin will move to center with Leury Garcia in left and Adam Eaton in right.
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

White Sox Drop Series Opener to Rays

CHICAGO (AP) — Austin Meadows, Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win. Tampa Bay improved to 43-24, 1 1/2 games ahead of the White Sox for the best record in the majors. The Rays have won seven of eight.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

In battle of AL heavyweights, Rays win first round vs. White Sox

Fresh off a three-game sweep over the lowly Tigers in Detroit over the weekend, the White Sox took a step up in class after returning to Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday night. "They're very, very impressive," Sox manager Tony La Russa said of the Tampa Bay Rays. "I actually think there are a lot of things that our two clubs have in common, about playing nine innings, giving a lot of priorities to defense and baserunning and taking at-bats the best you can, we both are pitching well.
NBAyournewsnet.com

Nets top Bucks...Bolts even series...Mets, White Sox win

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden was back in the Brooklyn Nets’ lineup, but it was Kevin Durant’s triple-double that led them to a 114-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Durant carried the Nets on his back, delivering 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Nets take a three-games-to-two lead in the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals. Harden played all but two minutes, providing five points, eight assists and six assists in his first game since coming out of the series opener in the first minute because of a hamstring injury.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Ryan Burr: Earns first win

Burr (1-0) struck out a batter in a perfect 10th inning, earning the win in Wednesday's 8-7 victory over the Rays. The righty has yet to allow a hit, let alone a run, in 5.1 innings with the White Sox since being called up May 27, and now has a victory to show for his success through four relief appearances. A reliever may need to be sent down once Michael Kopech (hamstring) is ready to be activated, but Burr has certainly made a case to stay with the big-league club.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Earns sixth win

Keuchel (6-1) allowed four hits and one walk across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rays. Keuchel limited the Rays to one extra-base hit and allowed only two runners to reach scoring position across his seven innings of work. He's now turned in three consecutive starts in which he's worked at least six innings while not allowing more than two earned runs. The hot stretch has brought Keuchel's ERA down to 3.78, though he's still managed only 46 strikeouts across 78.2 frames.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Collects win over White Sox

Feyereisen (3-2) picked up the win Monday, striking out two over two perfect innings of relief in a 5-2 victory over the White Sox. An early exit for Tyler Glasnow (elbow) put the win up for grabs, and Feyereisen was judged to be the most effective of Tampa Bay's relievers by the official scorer after shutting down Chicago in the sixth and seventh frames. The 28-year-old has yet to see a save opportunity in June, but he's racked up two wins and two holds without allowing a run in 5.2 innings despite a shaky 5:8 K:BB.
MLBorlandoecho.com

White Sox withstand Rays' comeback, win in 10 innings

Yasmani Grandal delivered a walk-off single as the Chicago White Sox posted a 10-inning, 8-7 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in the rubber match of the three-game series on Wednesday. The matchup of the teams with the two best records in the American League lived up to expectations....
MLBbettingpros.com

Trend points to the Astros in their series opener with the White Sox

The Houston Astros have won six of their last eight home games against the Chicago White Sox, and look for their seventh win in the last nine home games against them in tonight's series opener. Betting Impact:. The Astros are -136 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The White Sox...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

White Sox up for challenge in 3-0 win over Rays

Lance Lynn has been around the block a few times, so the White Sox's 34-year-old starting pitcher wasn't too upset with Monday night's 5-2 loss to the Rays. "Yeah, it's June," Lynn said. "No one gives a (bleep)." In the grand scheme of the 162-game, Lynn's assessment is both accurate...
MLBCitrus County Chronicle

Grandal's single in 10th gives White Sox 8-7 win over Rays

CHICAGO (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning and the Chicago White Sox beat Tampa Bay 8-7 on Wednesday, taking two of three from the Rays in a matchup of division leaders. Jóse Abreu hit his 12th homer of the season for the White...
MLBMLB

Best in baseball? White Sox: It's too early

CHICAGO -- The White Sox are the best team in baseball. Their 8-7, 10-inning victory over the Rays on Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field gave them such an honor record-wise, moving the South Siders to a season-best 18 over at 43-25, with the Rays falling to 43-26. • Box...
MLBexpressnews.com

Yordan Alvarez lifts Astros to walkoff win against White Sox

These are two of the American League’s best teams, a collection of menacing bats and more pitching depth than most teams can dream. Both the White Sox and Astros are missing vital pieces of their terrifying offenses, but four months remain until it matters. If these clubs are on a collision course toward a pennant, the appetizer is affording a tantalizing taste of what may lie ahead.