Xbox boss gives update on Fable 4 stating that fans “should take confidence” in Forza Horizon 5 devs

By Hope Bellingham
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that Fable 4 is in good hands with the developers behind Forza Horizon 5. In an interview with the Dropped Frames Podcast (as spotted by VGC), Spencer gave a small update on the development of Fable 4 where he stated that long-time fans of the series “should just take confidence” in Playground Games due to the “pedigree of the team” which is highlighted in their work on Forza Horizon 5.

www.gamesradar.com
Person
Phil Spencer
