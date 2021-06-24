Xbox boss gives update on Fable 4 stating that fans “should take confidence” in Forza Horizon 5 devs

The trailer and gameplay demo look stellar so get ready to spend more money, I guess. As much as we all like to pretend we're hardcore sim racers, there's no denying the fun factor of the Forza Horizon series. It takes you through beautiful scenery while driving obscenely fast cars on roads and off them and allowing you to seamlessly switch between competitions to open-world exploring. It looks like it'll be at its best in Forza Horizon 5, which takes place in a vivid recreation of Mexico.