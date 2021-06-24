Xbox boss gives update on Fable 4 stating that fans “should take confidence” in Forza Horizon 5 devs
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that Fable 4 is in good hands with the developers behind Forza Horizon 5. In an interview with the Dropped Frames Podcast (as spotted by VGC), Spencer gave a small update on the development of Fable 4 where he stated that long-time fans of the series “should just take confidence” in Playground Games due to the “pedigree of the team” which is highlighted in their work on Forza Horizon 5.www.gamesradar.com