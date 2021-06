After more than a year without raves and festivals, many are excited to party again – but if you’re feeling anxious as well, you’re not alone. Pandemic restrictions are lifting and life is returning to normal, even if no one really knows what normal is anymore. Our post-pandemic landscape promises a lot of the activities we’ve missed during isolation, but it’s also littered with landmines. When and where are masks required? How effective is the vaccine? Can we all hug again? How safe am I in crowds? What about indoor crowds compared to outdoor crowds?