MLB

Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter: On base twice in loss

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

VanMeter started at second base and went 0-for-2 with two walks in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Milwaukee. VanMeter made his third start in four games, as Arizona manager Torey Lovullo followed through on his statement earlier this week that the 26-year-old infielder would see more action during this callup than his previous stint in the majors. When up with the Diamondbacks in April and May, VanMeter primarily served as a pinch hitter and started one or two games per week. Whether the manager continues to regularly insert VanMeter into the starting lineup likely depends on his bat. He's hitless with four walks in 14 plate appearances since his callup and has a .509 OPS for the season.

www.cbssports.com
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
