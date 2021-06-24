Florida prisons will no longer report COVID-19 data, require masks

South Unit of the Central Florida Reception Center in Orlando, on Friday, May 14, 2021. In 6 state prisons, incarcerated men and women have established a new mentorship program aimed at helping rehabilitate and prepare people with short-sentences to reenter society, through an intensive program that helps keep everyone inside focused on success. People with long-time sentences, often 'lifers,' are leading the new Short Sentence mentor program, helping guide and support people in prison for the first time, who will be released in the next year. The group is focused on therapy, support, substance abuse and other root causes, but have found they need support from outside organizations to help with reentry, once they can no longer support mentees on the outside. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel

Florida’s prisons have returned to “normal, non-emergency operations” — including dropping face mask requirements — citing the availability of vaccines and a lack of any new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks at state facilities, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Florida Department of Corrections spokesperson Molly Best said facial coverings are now optional for staff, visitors and people incarcerated in state prisons. The change is contrary to the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says people in prisons should continue to wear masks.

“Normal programs and group activities have resumed, vaccinations are encouraged but not required to participate,” Best said in a statement. “FDC continues to COVID test all newly committed inmates upon intake and follow our enhanced cleaning protocol. Additionally, general information related to infectious disease mitigation is posted for staff, inmates, and visitors.”

Best could not immediately provide the number of incarcerated people fully vaccinated, but said more than 33,000 had received at least one dose as of June 2 — almost 40% of the total number of people currently imprisoned.

Best said there are currently no active COVID-19 cases and confirmed that the agency has halted its weekly reports on cases and deaths among staff and incarcerated people, as of June 2.

Best said that data was no longer “operationally necessary” because there hadn’t been any active cases in weeks. But as of May 19, about a month ago, three new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported among people in prison.

It’s not clear how often incarcerated people have been tested in recent weeks because the agency stopped publicly providing that data months ago. The Sentinel requested the latest testing numbers, broken down by facility, but Best did not provide that data Wednesday.

It was also unclear whether or how the agency would report a future outbreak. Best said any in-custody deaths would continue to be reported by the agency, but without distinguishing if COVID-19 was a suspected factor.

FDC Secretary Mark Inch had previously said that once vaccines were distributed to everyone in state prisons, he expected to shed masking requirements because everyone had the opportunity to get the vaccine.

As of June 1, the CDC said that “detained persons and correctional and detention facility staff should still wear a well-fitted mask that covers the nose and mouth.”

The guidelines recommended masking in these settings because of their close quarters and high turnover, which can result in a “higher risk of transmission,” but said the CDC “will continue to monitor new data as it comes in, including vaccine coverage in these settings, and review the science to inform our guidance and decision making.”

gtoohey@orlandosentinel.com