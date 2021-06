Who can believe the N64 is 25 years old? The boundary-pushing console was home to a huge series of impressive titles that changed the face of gaming, and reassessing what was possible with limited processing power. There’s a reason the console was so iconic, as the hardware was responsible for bringing games that felt truly next-gen to living rooms around the world, and brought Nintendo’s whimsical attitude to video game production to life in a way that had never been seen before. And as if the console wasn’t instantly iconic enough, without one of its launch titles, gaming as we know it simply wouldn’t exist.