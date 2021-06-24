Cyberpunk 2077's special Microsoft Store refund policy ends next month

Cyberpunk 2077 is back on PlayStation Store, but there's a huge PS4 disclaimer this time. More improvements are on the way, as well as a next-generation update. Cyberpunk 2077 is back on PlayStation Store, more than six months after it was taken down. However, PS4 players should be aware that the game has returned with a major warning. “While we strive to enhance stability across all platforms, users may continue to experience certain performance difficulties with the PS4 edition,” CD Projekt Red acknowledges. The PS4 Pro and PS5 editions of the game will provide the best experience on PlayStation.