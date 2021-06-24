Cancel
Cyberpunk 2077's special Microsoft Store refund policy ends next month

By Imogen Beckhelling
rockpapershotgun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Cyberpunk 2077 launched, it was an absolute mess, and game storefronts took wildly different approaches when it came to dealing with that. While Sony simply said, "get off of my PlayStations and don't come back until you're fixed", the Microsoft Store kept it, and offered to fully refund disappointed players on Xbox and PC "until further notice". But seeing as CD Projekt Red have been gradually improving the dystopian RPG in regular updates, Microsoft says the return policy will go back to normal on July 6th.

