Two UFC vets behind new class action lawsuit filed against the UFC and Endeavor

By Anton Tabuena
Bloody Elbow
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a major development, and the UFC has been hit with another antitrust lawsuit. Yesterday, a new complaint against the UFC was filed in Nevada court, and Bloody Elbow has since obtained a copy of these legal documents. The suit was filed on behalf of UFC veterans Kajan Johnson and CB Dollaway, and as a class action on behalf of other class member fighters against Zuffa, LLC and Endeavor Group Holdings, inc., the parent company and current owners of the UFC.

www.bloodyelbow.com
