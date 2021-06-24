Something’s Creepy About That Cottage: 6 Books with Cottagegore Vibes

How Sweet It Is begins with Kate Sweet—a wedding event planner known as the “Queen of happily ever afters”— agreeing to plan a book launch for her publicist best friend as the movie adaptation for the book is being produced by Evan Everstone, whom is the main judge for the highly coveted EVPLEX event planning award. The only problem? The book launch is for Drake Matthews; a horror writer known as the “knight of nightmares”. Things get off to a rocky start when Kate accidently maims her new client and Drake vetoes every one of Kate’s “Spooktacular” book launch ideas. Meanwhile, the handsome Drake Matthews has a secret: he has writer’s block and the only thing he can seem to write is historical romance. When Drake realises that Kate may just be the inspiration he needs for his historical romance love interest, the pair form an unexpected truce—Drake will agree to all of Kate’s book launch plans with no argument and Kate will help Drake do “research” for his book. But, between a visit to a crypt, a pumpkin carving contest in Wizard of Oz costumes, and a trip to Niagara Falls, Kate and Drake’s professional relationship quickly starts to turn into something more.