Hawaii’s National Guard Begins Winding Down Its COVID-19 Response Teams
The Hawaii National Guard is drawing down its COVID-19 response teams as the state continues its vaccine rollout and moves toward reopening. Guard members were deployed early in the pandemic to be front-line responders with a wide variety of roles including assisting state agencies, screening arrivals at airports, conducting coronavirus tests and doing educational outreach at schools, businesses and low-income neighborhoods.www.civilbeat.org