Hawaii State

Hawaii's National Guard Begins Winding Down Its COVID-19 Response Teams

Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu Civil Beat
 4 days ago
The Hawaii National Guard is drawing down its COVID-19 response teams as the state continues its vaccine rollout and moves toward reopening. Guard members were deployed early in the pandemic to be front-line responders with a wide variety of roles including assisting state agencies, screening arrivals at airports, conducting coronavirus tests and doing educational outreach at schools, businesses and low-income neighborhoods.

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

