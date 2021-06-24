Hawaii’s National Guard Begins Winding Down Its COVID-19 Response Teams

David Ige has been criticized for many things throughout his time as Hawaii governor, but he did good last week when he announced his intent to veto just over two dozen bills. Legislators may notice the list is long and distinguished, and the general public may have reason to stew over bills that weren’t marked for veto. But we should be thankful for Gov. Ige, because at the end of the day, this year’s “mother of all veto lists” will force the Legislature to take democratic ownership of some of the more extreme proposals they tried to pitch last session.