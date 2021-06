After several months of steady economic recovery and market ascent, we suddenly find ourselves in yet another alarming moment of economic uncertainty and potential peril. Thanks to a historic rise in inflation, the Federal Reserve just moved up its timeline for rate hikes. Stock prices quickly took a downward turn, signaling the possibility of a new era of market volatility. At the same time, some in Washington seek to reimpose on the United States the industrialized world’s highest corporate taxes and even begin taxing all financial transactions.