YA Books About Parallel Universes

There’s an old adage that every story to be told has already been written. But the thing is, those stories can always be retold in new and interesting ways. These five recent YA titles prove that bringing a classic story into a new setting creates an entirely new narrative. What’s refreshing about all of these titles is that no knowledge of classic stories is necessary to enjoy these retellings (although if you are familiar, there are fun easter eggs for you to enjoy). Another great thing is that if you love these YA books like classic books, you can seek out other retellings of the original stories to keep enjoying similar plot twists and characters!