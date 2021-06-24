YA Books About Parallel Universes
In case you hadn’t heard, Multiverses are so in right now. Boring old single universes are last year’s news!. Thanks to the recent success of huge tentpole superhero films like Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse and Avengers: Endgame, parallel universes seem to be having a moment in the popular imagination. They’re certainly not new, though. Stories about other worlds have enthralled science fiction and fantasy lovers for ages, going all the way back to some of the earliest portal fantasies like Alice in Wonderland.bookriot.com