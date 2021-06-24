Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Mia Announces New Leslie Barlow Exhibition

By Peter Diamond
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minneapolis Institute of Art announced an upcoming exhibition that will feature new work by the oil painter Leslie Barlow set for July. Called "Leslie Barlow: Within, Between, and Beyond,” the exhibition will include 16 people who identify as mixed race people or transracial adoptees in different life-size paintings by the Minneapolis-based portrait artist, exploring "how race impacts identities and experiences and leaves a visceral impression on the body" alongside video interviews of her subjects.

