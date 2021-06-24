6 Speculative Novels Full of Ennui

You might think you have read everything known to man during quarantine, but there is one genre that might not have caught your attention. Horror stories are far more than tales that children tell around the campfire. Indeed, the genre has been established for hundreds of years. From Dracula to The Exorcist and everything in between, there is something to please just about everyone. Are you up to the challenge of finishing some spine-tingling tales of terror? Take a look at some of our favorite horror novels that are guaranteed to keep your attention.