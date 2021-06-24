Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

20 Must-Read LGBTQ Comics For Teens and Young Adults

By Rachel Brittain
bookriot.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComics and graphic novels aren’t all superheroes and nonstop action. They certainly can be — and don’t get me wrong I love a good House of M level epic storyline as much as anybody — but comics also encompass a whole world of storytelling with as many forms and genres as any other. Slice-of-life comics and graphic memoirs can be just as enticing as a good old-fashioned superhero storyline for reluctant and avid readers alike. And LGBTQ comics cover just as much ground and then some. From fantasy romps to heartwarming rom-coms, LGBTQ comics for teens and young adults feature a wide range of characters and storylines for every reader. These 20 must-read LGBTQ comics for teens are just a handful of what’s on offer, but they’re a great place to start. And just in time for Pride, too!

bookriot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Photography#House Of M#Lgbtq#Vr#Pan#The Times I Knew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Societymiddleweb.com

It’s Pride Month! Books Featuring LGBTQ Teens

In celebration of Pride Month, I have complied a reading list of engaging books written for teens with LGBTQIA+ characters who represent diverse identities, sexualities, experiences, and families. All students benefit from reading about diverse people, families and relationships and gaining insight into experiences that may be similar or different...
SocietyPride Source

The Queer Library Is Open: 17 LGBTQ+ Must-Reads to Get You in the Pride Spirit

Finding LGBTQ+ books used to be a challenge. You couldn’t just Google “lesbian romance novels” or “books with trans characters.” But now, luckily, that’s no longer the case. Especially with Pride season in full swing. Whether a breezy-beach read is your thing, or you’re more of a heartfelt memoir kind...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

WATCH: LGBTQ+ History in Comics

Prism Comics, moderator Justin Hall (No Straight Lines; Associate Professor of Comics, California College of The Arts) and a diverse, talented group of comics creators explore our queer past through comics. The panelists’ books span recent and revolutionary American history, the Old West, Black history, the roots of the San Francisco gay movement and 1930s pre-war Europe.
Books & Literaturethe University of Delaware

10 Young Adult Books to Add to Your Summer Reading List

Whether you’re spending a day at the beach, taking a road trip or relaxing in the air conditioning, summer is a great time to delve into a good book. Handpicked by Ameerah Stafford, one of our resident experts on young adult literature and the associate director of the Education Resource Center, the titles below are worth adding to your summer reading list if you’re a fan of YA novels.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis American

Adressesing fatherless teens, young adults

His stepfather’s unwavering love and support never provided Jarrod Jones any indication that he wasn’t his biological father. From attending his sporting events to aiding him in his studies to embracing him as an upstanding father figure, he was there. Once Jones reached his teen years, he learned the truth...
Books & LiteratureEyewitness News

"Blackout", a New Young Adult Book

There's a new young adult book out right now called "Blackout". Six authors helped write the book, Tiffany D. Jackson and Nic Stone are two of them and they are telling us more about it.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

DC Comics, Accidentally Queer Coding In Article About Queer Coding?

DC Comics ran a rather good little article on the DC Blog about queer coding and queer baiting in comic books by Esper Quinn, stating upfront that "queer coding is a survival tactic" but that queerbaiting ""baits" a queer audience with themes and character interactions that appeal while never delivering on these themes, or closing their portrayal with a heterosexual relationship to cement characters as straight." Esper states that "we need to continue to move past queer coding" because "not only has culture and the comics audience always been at least partially gay: it's also getting gayer" and that "queer coding was a method that writers used to explore LGBTQIA+ themes they were culturally or professionally not allowed to explore" but that this is no longer sufficient. DC Comics concludes the essay with the following visual from Harley Quinn #25 by Chad Hardin, as if to suggest that things are getting better in that regard.
Relationship Advicefamilyfire.com

Dating Advice for Young Adults

The world of dating relationships is riddled with challenges. How do you find the right person with whom to walk through life? What should the relationship look like when? Are there rules, benchmarks, or steps for measuring the depth and health of a relationship? God designed us for fellowship, but it's confusing when relationships don't come together easily or come together too fast. So how can we be good dates for serious relationships?
ComicsThe Beat

Skybound launches Comet line of comics for young readers

Another line of YA and middle grade comics is coming! Skybound Comet is a new imprint at Skybound, the Image studio best known for The Walking Dead. It launches in July 2022 with a line of original graphic novels. And if you were surprised to see indie superstar Tillie Walden...
Entertainmentinmagazine.ca

QUEER CRIME: 5 Must-Read LGBTQ+ True Crime Books

These books can provide a more well-rounded look into everything that impacts a case…. If you’re a true crime fan, you know there’s no shortage of books, documentaries, podcasts and original reporting dedicated to the victims of violent crimes and the people who commit those crimes. At the same time, we know that cases that get the most attention are usually ones that are committed against white, middle class, cisgender people. From serial killers like Ted Bundy, the Golden State Killer and Paul Bernardo to victims of the most talked-about unsolved cases like JonBenet Ramsey, the media is busy covering a certain (very small) selection of cases. Meanwhile hate crimes, including murders of gay, trans and non-binary people are on the rise. Queer Crime is a monthly column focusing on true crime with an LGBTQ+ spin whether it’s the victim or the perpetrator.
RecipesDanville Commercial-News

Books focus on young-adult survival

Call Mom or Dad.... stat. That’s what you did when you first struck out on your own, and that’s what your newly-launched young adult will do. And that’s OK, that’s what parents are for – they help and they worry – but with “Home Ec for Everyone” and “Shop Class for Everyone,” both by Sharon and David Bowers, illustrated by Sophia Nicolay, you won’t have to so much.
Technologypsychologytoday.com

How Tech Is Supporting LGBTQ+ Teens

Research on LGBTQ+ youth conducted during the pandemic shows they are using targeted digital spaces and tech to find support and community. Q Chat Space, TrevorSpace, Discord, and Gender Spectrum Lounge offer connection and community for LGBTQ+ youth. Many LGBTQ+ youth find representation by following influencers and advocacy organizations on...
Kidsukedchat.com

Book: Mind Mechanics for Teens and Young Adults by Sarah Rawthorn via @JKPBooks

Mind Mechanics for Teens and Young Adults A Mental Health Toolbox with Activities and Lesson Plans for Ages 11+. Mind Mechanics is a comprehensive resource to support schools in teaching pupils about mental health. Drawing on a wide range of therapeutic interventions, including CBT, Behavioural Activation and Compassion-Focussed Therapy, it provides activities and lesson plans to empower teens with the skills they need to manage their mental health throughout life.
Douglas County, ORNRToday.com

Local playwright adapts script to young adult novel

If you could have any superpower, what would it be? The ability to fly like Superman? Super strength like Mr. Incredible? The ability to regenerate like Wolverine?. Like most recipients of superpowers, Lester Lopkins develops his in an unusual way. Lester is the main character of the newly released young adult novel “SNAPPED!” It is the first book written by Riddle High School Drama Adviser and Umpqua Actors Community Theatre president Martin Follose.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Five Ways to Write a Must-Read Book

When you set out to write a book, you probably dream of the moment it becomes a reality — when you’re holding the finished product in your hands. And you might also fantasize about that book becoming a bestseller. But to make your book publication-ready and successful, you need to...
ComicsICV2

GRAPHIX ANNOUNCES NEW 'CAT KID' BOOK BY AUTHOR OF 'DOG MAN'

Best-selling kids’ graphic novel creator Dav Pilkey has a new book in the works: Cat Kid Comic Club Perspectives, a followup to last year's Cat Kid Comic Club. Both books star Li’l Petey, a character from the Dog Man books, teaching comics creation to a group of baby frogs. Like the Dog Man books, the Cat Kid books are rated for ages 7+. Cat Kid Comic Club Perspectives will be published on November 30, 2021, as a hardcover with an MSRP of $12.99.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

7 Crime and Mystery Books By Latinx Authors

Who doesn’t love a bit of mystery? A gripping whodunit that may or may not have you looking over your shoulder as you turn the pages. Readers love to follow the process of an investigation and trying to guess who’s guilty, perched at the edge of their seat following all of the action. I’m sure you know what I mean. *insert the iconic Law & Order SVU theme song* Latinx authors are underrepresented in the U.S. when it comes to crime and mystery books. They are underrepresented as a whole, in other areas of the industry as well — but that’s a topic for another post. And fellow Book Riot contributors have already written on the topic of diversity and inclusion in the publishing industry. For example, a post what written asking what publishers are really doing to diversify; another post had a list of diverse picture book biographies; and the current state of disability representation in kid’s books. If you’re looking to diversify your reading list (and kudos to you if you are!), make sure to check out the following crime and mystery books by Latinx authors.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

[Tribeca ’21] ‘No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics’ review: Strong entry point into LGBTQ+ comics

No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics chronicles the evolution of queer comics through five LGBTQ+ artists. Along the way it also looks at the history of the LGBTQ+ rights movement. The film chronicles the milestones and challenges the queer community has faced. The tales told work as a good primer even if there are some missed opportunities along the way.
Video Gamespremierpopc.com

The Rise and Fall of Comic Book Queer Coding

Happy Pride! These days, we’re all trying to improve and educate ourselves on how we can be better to each other. With that in mind, I wanted to explore a topic particular to my own background as a queer creator/consumer: queer coding.