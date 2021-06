There was something poignant about the BBC radio profile of Matt Hancock broadcast last year. It started with a university friend of his, Gina Coladangelo, explaining how his parents had separated when he was “very young”, but that they both happily remarried.He grew up in Cheshire, went to Exeter College, Oxford, where he took a first in the politicians’ degree, philosophy, politics and economics, followed by an MPhil in economics at Cambridge. He worked at the Bank of England, on the housing market, and then became an adviser to George Osborne, the shadow chancellor, in 2005. I first met him...