Ctrl M Health

In 2012, Sarah Ogden got a migraine, one of many she’d suffered throughout her life. This one, though, was different, worse. In fact, it has yet to end. Over the course of several years—despite trying 40 different medications—she has never really been without symptoms, which in her case can include head pain, nausea, brain fog and sensitivity to light and sound. Eventually, she became so desperate that, in 2016, she travelled to Ohio for a three-week outpatient program run by the Cleveland Clinic aimed at teaching migraine sufferers proactive management strategies.thephiladelphiacitizen.org