Watch Ailee and Henry Lau cover songs by Justin Bieber and Adele

By Carmen Chin
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican-Korean vocalist Ailee and Canadian-born singer Henry Lau have collaborated on covers of songs by Justin Bieber and Adele. The K-pop idols performed the covers during the latest episode of Lau’s YouTube show Henry More Henry. On the June 22 episode, Ailee and Lau jointly hosted a rooftop mini-concert, where they kicked things off with a soulful rendition of Bieber’s ‘Peaches’, with Lau on showcasing his violin skills with a brief solo.

