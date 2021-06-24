HPE advances operator cloud focus

In extraordinarily foreshadowing statements to reporters in advance of this week’s Discover virtual conference, Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Antonio Neri stated that a simplification of his company’s product portfolio is in the works. Taking the bait and running with it more than once, Neri agreed with the notion that HPE’s service branding was presently too complex. After a round of simplification, he said, the GreenLake brand — unveiled two years ago as a catch-all brand for HPE’s cloud services — should become at least as well-known as HPE’s in the public mind, if not more so.