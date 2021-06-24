HPE advances operator cloud focus
HPE developed a version of its GreenLake cloud service for mobile networks, adding a new tool as it builds its 5G portfolio beyond its traditional network sectors. The company stated its 5G core stack can be deployed with HPE GreenLake to enable operators to deploy cloud-native next-generation cores. It is offering this as-a-service, stating this allows service providers to implement a per-subscriber payment structure and quickly scale as more users are added.www.mobileworldlive.com