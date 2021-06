Andrew Lloyd Webber was in combative mood as he gave a pre-show speech at the first preview performance of his new musical Cinderella on Friday night. He thanked the assembled audience for not demanding refunds when the production was delayed, but instead leaving their ticket money with the show until it could finally open. Just by doing that, quipped Lord Lloyd-Webber, “you’ve given us more money than the government has”. That would be his last political statement, he added, although he couldn’t resist a dig at Matt Hancock: “I will just say we can take the Health Secretary’s advice, and [have] no kissing in corridors.”