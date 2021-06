A Canadian indigenous group says it found the unmarked graves of more than 700 people at a Catholic residential school in Saskatchewan this week. It's the latest in several similar findings at the notorious schools across Canada. David Treuer is author of "The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America From 1890 to the Present" and a member of the Leech Lake Ojibwe. He spoke with CBSN's Lana Zak about the impact on Indigenous communities in North America. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​