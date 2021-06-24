'Empire' Star Gabby Sidibe Stuns in Peach-Colored Outfit Showing off Her Makeup & Styled Hair

Actress Gabby Sidibe gifted her fans with a new selfie showing off her radiant beauty accentuated by perfect make-up and long stylish locks. Check out her sensational look.

Besides being lucky in the love department, "Empire" star Gabby Sidibe is a show-stopper in the fashion scene. The acclaimed actress recently caught fans' attention with her bright looks on Instagram.

In her photo, the 38-year-old voluptuous beauty stunned in a peach-colored outfit that matched her shimmery eyeshadow topped with perfectly winged eyeliner.

Sidibe displayed her long hairstyle with brown highlights in all its glory as it cascaded down to her broad shoulders. Fancy picture frames served as her perfect backdrop.

The glowing snap implied that the Oscar-nominated actress was about to join an online conference, which was why she dressed to the nines. She wrote:

"Vaxxed or not, send me the zoom link cuz I aint leavin the crib.[sic]"

Fans quickly commented about Sidibe's mesmerizing looks and confidence. Her fiancé, Brandon Frankel, could not help but admire her beauty as he gushed," MY GORGEOUS FOREVER-WOMAN."

Frankel, an executive at the micro-content company Cameo, has been engaged to Sidibe since November 2020. The lovely couple reportedly started dating in May 2019.

Many followers praised the gorgeous actress for embracing her beauty and confidence. In 2016, she revealed that she learned to ignore online critics who judged her appearance.

Sidibe recalled being bullied in junior high school because of her size. The "Antebellum" star rose above the struggle and chose to follow her passion.

She unlocked her passion for music which became her greatest asset. Sidibe said some senior girls at school would seek her out and ask her to sing their favorite songs.

Social belonging increased her self-esteem. The moment Sidibe began calling her friends by her real name, she went from being a nobody to becoming everyone's favorite

Despite laughing off negativity, she also admitted that therapy sessions helped her cope with bullying. She has been a vocal advocate for therapy since experiencing positive changes because of it.

The multi-awarded star's social advocacy extends to championing female empowerment. She uses her platform to challenge stereotypes in the entertainment industry and change the narratives about Black women.

Sidibe has made a name for herself by playing remarkable characters in "Precious," "American Horror Story," and "Difficult People." She was recently tapped to direct her first feature film, "Pale Horse."