Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

Baraka to unveil plan to jump-start Newark economy Thursday morning

By ROI-NJ Staff
roi-nj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewark Mayor Ras Baraka and two of his top economic advisers will present their plan to jump-start the city’s economic recovery at 10 a.m. Thursday. The two-year plan, which has an $8.8 million first-year budget, will focus on small businesses, equitable development and neighborhood growth, and address the economic stress experienced by many households as a result of the pandemic and Newark’s racial gap, to enable all residents to thrive.

www.roi-nj.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Business
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ras Baraka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#Job Opportunities#American Rescue Plan#Newark Fiber#Newarkers#Bernel Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria and Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
Portland, ORNBC News

All time records fall as heat wave builds in Pacific Northwest

Oregon's largest city is likely to break another heat record Sunday after hitting an all-time high Saturday, forecasters said, after cities across the Pacific Northwest grappled with some of the hottest days in their history. Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, beating its...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NY prosecutors give Trump Org lawyers Monday deadline: report

New York prosecutors have given former President Trump 's attorneys until Monday afternoon to provide an argument as to why the Trump Organization should not face criminal charges, The Washington Post reported. Last week, it was reported that the Manhattan district attorney's office was considering bringing criminal charges against the...