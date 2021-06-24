Baraka to unveil plan to jump-start Newark economy Thursday morning

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and two of his top economic advisers will present their plan to jump-start the city’s economic recovery at 10 a.m. Thursday. The two-year plan, which has an $8.8 million first-year budget, will focus on small businesses, equitable development and neighborhood growth, and address the economic stress experienced by many households as a result of the pandemic and Newark’s racial gap, to enable all residents to thrive.