The Best Sunscreen Spray for Everyday Protection

There are three types of sunscreen: lotions, sticks and sprays. Each offers varying advantages during application. Lotions, especially ones packed with moisturizing properties, can be rubbed onto the face and neck. Sticks work well to touch-up larger patches of skin and on odd spots — behind ears and on the back of hands. Sprays service those seeking allover protection. Yes, there are definite rules to follow when using them in order to be properly protected from UVB and UVA rays — see below for a breakdown on both — but they prove best for those prepping for the sun solo, reapplying on the sand or for once you're already sweaty.