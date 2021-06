La Luz are back with their first new music since 2018, a gorgeously hazy creation calle "In the Country." “I moved to the country a few years ago after living in cities for most of my life," says singer/guitarist Shana Cleveland. "Being out in the middle of nowhere makes it easy to imagine how it would be possible to leave society all together. I love how in this track some of the most unnatural elements of the arrangement (synthesizers, fuzz, effects) create an atmosphere around the instruments that ends up feeling very natural--I can hear bugs buzzing around and bird sounds in different directions.” The atmosphere Shana brought to her great 2019 solo album can also be felt here. You can watch the video for "In the Country," directed by the band's Lena Simon, below.