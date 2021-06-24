Cancel
ScreenFlow 10 can record multiple apps, cameras, and screens at once and much more

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScreenFlow 10 is a big new update to the popular screen recording app. This update can record multiple sources of input at once, something other apps can't do. Telestream released the new version of its popular screen recording app ScreenFlow yesterday, but even that description doesn't really do the app justice. Having started out as a tool for capturing screens, ScreenFlow now does much more – and ScreenFlow 10 does more-r!

www.imore.com
