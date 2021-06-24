ScreenFlow 10 can record multiple apps, cameras, and screens at once and much more

Smartphones are incredible devices and even though they are miles away from replacing traditional desktops and laptops, judicious use of such devices can really do wonders. Smartphones however can potentially replace your desktop computers if you aren’t looking for something specific. However, there are some strange limitations most smartphones, especially Android devices have. I am talking about music playback. Most smartphones nowadays come with excellent sound quality and they can be enough to enjoy shows, listen to songs and podcasts, and do a lot more. But the limitation I am talking about is the inability to play music from multiple apps at the same time.