teamLab Launches Major Solo Exhibition at San Francisco's Asian Art Museum

Set in an 8,500 square foot pavilion and featuring over a dozen works. Following its debut of two flame installations in Tokyo, the teamLab digital technologists make their way to the U.S. for one of their largest installations to date. The international art collective based in Tokyo brings its renowned immersive experience to the Asian Art Museum’s newly constructed Akiko Yamazaki and Jerry Yang Pavilion. “teamLab: Continuity” will be the inaugural event for the art exhibition pavilion, the largest in San Francisco.