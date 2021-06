If lightning in a bottle was personified, it would be Tyreek Hill. Hill isn’t called “Cheetah” for nothing as he is by far the fastest and most electrifying player the league has to offer. He is borderline unstoppable with his hyper-quick feet and his incredible burst of speed. Combine those physical traits with the cannon-armed quarterback Patrick Mahomes and by golly is their offense one of the best in league history. Hill went bananas in 2020 and was a key part of why the Chiefs went to the Super Bowl. Hill, Mahomes, and tight end Travis Kelce are the best offensive trio in the NFL and they will all need to step up their game in 2021 if they want to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the year.