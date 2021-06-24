MM 6.24: Maryland men’s golf adds Tyler Schmutz as assistant coach
Maryland men’s golf has hired Wabash College head coach Tyler Schmutz to an assistant coaching position, the program announced Tuesday. Schmutz, a Maryland native, joins the Terps after serving as head coach of Division III Wabash College for two seasons. While leading the Little Giants’ program, Schmutz helped raise the team’s Golfstat ranking 84 spots while breaking multiple scoring records and finishing as high as fourth in the North Coast Athletic Conference.www.testudotimes.com