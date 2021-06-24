MM 6.24: Maryland men’s golf adds Tyler Schmutz as assistant coach

Grove City College Announces an opening for a Head Men’s and Women’s Tennis Coach. This position will have the responsibility of leading our varsity tennis program. The head coach is responsible for all aspects of the program, including, but not limited to, recruiting, monitoring academic progress, scheduling, daily practice preparation, match preparation, and fostering a Christian atmosphere that seeks excellence in all that it does, and is in-sync with Grove City College and the Grove City College athletic department unique mission as a Christian Institution of higher education. Additional duties may include teaching racquet sport classes as well as other duties as assigned by the Director of Athletics.