Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stone County, MO

Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre to put on Noel Coward comedy

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433mAd_0aduESfg00
Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre will debut the comedy “Blithe Spirit” Thursday night. The comedy is directed by Paul Gilbert; the cast includes David Kloppenborg, Genna Reid, Melanie Kloppenborg, Bill Welsh, Barbara Gregory, Diane Humphrey and Kayla Hollis.  Courtesy | Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre will debut the Noel Coward comedy “Blithe Spirit” on Thursday.

Directed by Paul Gilbert, the play is set in the English country home of Charles Condomine, a remarried widower and novelist. An evening among friends is transformed by a séance that conjures the ghost of Charles’ first wife, Elvira, who delights in wreaking havoc among the living, including disrupting Charles’ relationship with his second wife, Ruth, who can’t see or hear Elvira.

The cast includes David Kloppenborg as Charles and Genna Reid as Elvira, as well as Melanie Kloppenborg, Bill Welsh, Barbara Gregory, Diane Humphrey and Kayla Hollis. Producer Betsy Fleischaker is joined by a seasoned crew that includes Gretchen Ochs, Rich Mach, Neil Ruggeberg and Shannon Wendt.

The play runs Thursday night through Sunday. The dinner menu includes a Caesar salad, pork fillet with mango salsa, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, cracked green beans, a roll and strawberry shortcake with ice cream.

To book reservations, call 417-358-9665.

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
2K+
Followers
369
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Carthage, MO
County
Stone County, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gilbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Stone#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...
Seattle, WAPosted by
CNN

Millions remain under heat warning as extreme heat grips Northwest

(CNN) — The extreme heat wave in the Northwest is beginning to subside in Seattle and Portland, Oregon, but much of the West will continue to deal with baking temperatures as millions remain under heat alerts. Canada and US cities in the Northwest have reported their hottest temperatures on record....