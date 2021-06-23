Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre to put on Noel Coward comedy

Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre will debut the comedy “Blithe Spirit” Thursday night. The comedy is directed by Paul Gilbert; the cast includes David Kloppenborg, Genna Reid, Melanie Kloppenborg, Bill Welsh, Barbara Gregory, Diane Humphrey and Kayla Hollis. Courtesy | Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre will debut the Noel Coward comedy “Blithe Spirit” on Thursday.

Directed by Paul Gilbert, the play is set in the English country home of Charles Condomine, a remarried widower and novelist. An evening among friends is transformed by a séance that conjures the ghost of Charles’ first wife, Elvira, who delights in wreaking havoc among the living, including disrupting Charles’ relationship with his second wife, Ruth, who can’t see or hear Elvira.

The cast includes David Kloppenborg as Charles and Genna Reid as Elvira, as well as Melanie Kloppenborg, Bill Welsh, Barbara Gregory, Diane Humphrey and Kayla Hollis. Producer Betsy Fleischaker is joined by a seasoned crew that includes Gretchen Ochs, Rich Mach, Neil Ruggeberg and Shannon Wendt.

The play runs Thursday night through Sunday. The dinner menu includes a Caesar salad, pork fillet with mango salsa, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, cracked green beans, a roll and strawberry shortcake with ice cream.

To book reservations, call 417-358-9665.