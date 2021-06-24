Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carthage, MO

Carthage's Shepherd: 'I understand why I woke up for 5 a.m. practices every day'

By Derek Shore
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XljpQ_0aduENVH00

What’s the feeling like for an athlete to be Tokyo-bound?

“I told my mom (Shelly) I felt like I just gave birth,” Haven Shepherd said, laughing.

After five years of intense and maybe even at times excruciating training in the swimming pool, Shepherd’s goal has been met.

The 18-year-old Carthage resident earned a spot on Team USA. She will compete in the Paralympic Games, which will start on Aug. 24 in Tokyo and end on Sept. 5.

“I found out with everybody else,” Shepherd said. “I was definitely not the favorite to go to Tokyo. It was a really big surprise. After I found out, my mom was filming me and that was just my natural reaction (in the Facebook announcement). I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock.

“I was like, ‘Wow, okay. This is rewarding.’ I understand why I woke up for 5 a.m. practices every day. This is my reward. I feel some gratitude. I’m proud of myself for pulling it through this last year.”

Shepherd swims for Webb City’s Berzerker Swimming. She found out she was on the national team following the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials in Minneapolis this past weekend.

Even though she fell short of the national team at the 2016 Paralympics, Shepherd was bound and determined to flip the script this time around. After a “disappointing” performance in the 100 breaststroke, she finished three seconds under the automatic qualifying time in the 200 individual medley.

“I gave it my all,” she said. “I really had nothing to lose at that meet. I didn’t really walk in with a game plan. I went into it with my head down and swam my heart out. I kept telling myself, ‘You made it here. You need to finish strong even if you make the team or you don’t.’”

Once the Team USA Paralympic swimming team was named, Shepherd remained in Minneapolis for a few more days as the team went through what she described as a “summer camp.”

“With COVID, they had to give us a lot of information about what we are going to expect in the next couple of months,” Shepherd said. “ It was a lot of information about the biggest event of my life.”

Shepherd, whose story is nothing short of inspiring and remarkable, was adopted at 13 as a toddler from Vietnam by Rob and Shelly Shepherd after she survived a bomb blast that was ignited by one of her parents in a suicide attempt. Both her biological parents died in the explosion.

Her legs were damaged in the blast and required amputation just below both knees. Clearly that hasn’t deterred Shepherd in her quest for greatness.

She returned to Carthage late Wednesday night and will get the opportunity to rest before she heads out to Tokyo in August.

“I’m excited to sleep in my own bed, see my puppy, my daddy and my family,” Shepherd said. “It will be so rewarding and satisfying. I feel like I can rest easy at night now.”

A Team USA celebration meal also lies in Shepherd’s future plans with her family.

“We are going to eat at P.F. Changs,” Shepherd said. “It’s my tradition to eat there after I come home from a big meet.”

Better double up on the shrimp because there’s a lot to celebrate.

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
2K+
Followers
357
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Webb City, MO
Sports
City
Carthage, MO
Carthage, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Webb City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Paralympic Games#Woke#Paralympic Swimming#Berzerker Swimming#Team Usa Paralympic#P F Changs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Country
Vietnam
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency...
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...