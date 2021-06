Kieran Moise wanted to give back in a big way after getting an acceptance call from the U.S. Air Force Academy. He has grown his hair out for years resulting in a 19-inch-long afro. He told WAFF, "I just don't like haircuts and I haven't gotten a real one for maybe six years." But once he got the acceptance call he knew it was time to cut his hair and he wanted to do so with the goal of donating the hair for use in wigs for children battling cancer. Sharing he "didn't just want to cut it off and drop it on the floor" and wanted to "give back because there are lots of people that need help."