Missouri State

Two men from Licking seriously injured after driver falls asleep behind the wheel in Dent County

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 4 days ago

Two men from Licking suffer serious injuries in a Dent County crash, after the driver falls asleep at the wheel. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Rudy Marr, 33, was driving on Highway VV, west of Montauk, just before 5:00 last night. Troopers say Marr fell asleep, ran off the road and hit a tree. Both Marr and his passenger, Zacharia Ingels-Settles, 28, were flown to the hospital for their injuries.

