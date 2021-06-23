LEGAL ADS - JUNE 23, 2021 EDITION

Notice of Administration to Creditors, Distributees & Legatees. Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office at PO Box 208 Charles Town, WV 25414‑0208. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41‑5‑11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44‑2 or 44‑3A.