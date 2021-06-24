Cancel
One Reddit comment floods NJ charity with hundreds of donations

New Jersey Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON - Danielle Gletow, founder of One Simple Wish, an organization based here that posts requests for unique wishes for people of all ages who have been in the foster care system, woke up Tuesday morning to a baffling stream of phone notifications. Wishes posted online through her nonprofit were...

www.njherald.com
Charitiesnbnews24.com

MacKenzie Scott Donates $2.7B In Charity

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, introduced on Tuesday that she and her husband Dan Jewett would donate one other $2.74 billion to charity. Scott, who divorced Bezos in 2019, introduced in a weblog submit that she would donate “$2,739,000,000 in presents to 286 high-impact organizations...
Charitiesbbb.org

BBB Tip: Donating to charities in honor of Juneteenth

As Juneteenth (June 19) has just become an official federal holiday, some may wish to honor this commemoration of the end of slavery by supporting charities, BBB® Wise Giving Alliance is sharing a starter list of BBB® Accredited Charities (i.e., charities that meet all 20 of the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability) that appear to work addressing civil rights, free speech, legal rights and related topics. Also, see the following link for tips about donating to such organizations. We hope these resources will help you Give With Trust℠ to charities of your choice.
Charitiescoinspeaker.com

SafeEarth Announces $200k+ in Charity Donations This Year

Users of SafeEarth can enjoy the benefits offered by DeFi whilst preserving the delicate balance of the world. Today, the project announces it has successfully issued donations in excess of $200,000 to various user-selected charities and projects that range from cleaning the ocean to enabling access to healthcare and education for children. A staggering amount of positive feedback and goodwill has allowed this company to thrive at what it does best. Helping those who need an extra boost. Without the donations made by SafeEarth, these organizations might not have been able to continue carrying out the good work that they do. Within weeks of launch, SafeEarth has done more on this planet than most. And this is just the start. With the ways things are going, the next year is going to give a push that a lot of these charitable funds need. And you get to choose! Where else do you get to influence such an important distribution of funds and when was the last time you got a say in something like this?
CharitiesMother Jones

An “Avalanche” of Foster Care Donations Breaks Records After a Reddit Post Goes Viral

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. For all the sweeping injustices embedded in the foster care system—my colleague Julia Lurie’s investigation is invaluable—take a moment for this boost. A children’s charity site nearly crashed with record-breaking donations after a Reddit chat drove traffic, causing what the small nonprofit, One Simple Wish, called an “avalanche of support.”
Internetthefocus.news

Reddit users crash One Simple Wish website with ‘tsunami’ of goodwill

Users of Reddit crashed the One Simple Wish website yesterday “with bear hugs”, according to a post dated 14 hours ago in the subreddit r/HumansBeingBros, which celebrates evidence of “people being total bros”. Did Reddit users grant every single wish?. How does One Simple Wish work?. Headquartered in New Jersey,...
Hempstead, NYNews 12

Charity back to work after donations pour in to replace stolen tools

Renovations on a Hempstead home came to a halt after a thief stole thousands in tools from a charity. But on Thursday, it was back to work thanks to some generosity. The charity Rescuing Families was part of the renovation for a mother of two who is in a wheelchair. But $25,000 in tools were stolen, putting a stop to the important work.
Petskentlive.news

Kent author praised for "incredible" donation to stray dog charity

Kent author Jojo Moyes has been praised for her “incredible” donation to charity Saving Suffering Strays (SSS). Moyes, author of Me Before You, donated enough to the charity to fund 20 dogs to be transported from the streets in Bosnia in the hopes of finding their forever homes. SSS, a...
Charitiesdebatepost.com

Arctic Monkeys, Coldplay, the Clash and more donate rare vinyls to charity show

Arctic Monkeys, Coldplay, Sonic Youth, The Clash, IDLES and The Who are among a list of artists donating rare vinyl to a new charity show. Pressing Matters “, created by Helium London and curated by Pavement Licker, will see artists create one-of-a-kind artworks from rare vinyls and trial presses, which will be featured in a month-long exhibition and then auctioned.
CharitiesMySanAntonio

Donate to Charity for Your Chance to Win a $5,000 Amazon Prize Package

Amazon does a little bit of everything these days. Heck, Jeff Bezos is even casually going to space next month. But while Amazon provides many services for all aspects of our lives — from entertainment to education to security and more — you sure do wind up spending a lot of money with them.
Florida Statednyuz.com

Bethenny Frankel organizes donations for Florida condo collapse via BStrong charity

Former “The Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel is organizing donations for victims of the deadly Florida condo collapse. Frankel, through her disaster relief charity BStrong, has partnered with nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission to distribute cash cards and basic necessity kits to people who were displaced after Thursday morning’s partial collapse of a beachfront condo in Surfside, Fox News first reported.
AdvocacyNorwalk Hour

Win AirPods, a MacBook Pro, and More by Donating to Charity

People look at you weirdly if your texts come up green on their phone. That should tell you everything you need to know about how Apple has nestled its way into the collective consciousness. Apple is the technology of the cool and trendy. Apple is also, however, the technology of...
CharitiesOnline-Casinos.com

Bookmakers Donate £1.25 M to Charities

Members of the UK’s Betting and Gaming Council have raised more than £1.25 million for charity. The operators agreed to donate all of the profits generated from the Britannia Stakes race at this year’s Royal Ascot festival. The funds will be distributed amongst a number of worthwhile causes. BGC Members...
Internettopfeatured.com

A Cool Tool for Monetizing Your Facebook Group

The post A Cool Tool for Monetizing Your Facebook Group appeared first on ProBlogger. (Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links, which means I get a commission if you make a purchase by following one my links) Do you have a Facebook group? If so, how do you convert your Facebook...