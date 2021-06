At the ISD 318 School Board Meeting on Monday, June 21, the Board accepted the resignation of Sue Zeige. Sue will be moving to Detroit Lakes to be closer to her family. “Sue has served the students and community of ISD 318 as both a teacher and as a Board Member. We will miss her expertise and her passion for education,” said Superintendent Matt Grose. Zeige has served as a 318 School Board Member for over 19 years.