Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Judge rules that ballot measure to expand Medicaid in Missouri was unconstitutional

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 4 days ago

A judge sides with the state, ruling that a ballot measure to expand Medicaid services was unconstitutional. Cole County Judge Jon Beteem issued his ruling yesterday, saying the ballot measure indirectly required the appropriation or revenues not created by the initiative and was therefore unconstitutional. Last year, voters had approved...

www.kjluradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
County
Cole County, MO
Cole County, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Medicaid Services#Constitutional Amendment#Missourians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
Missouri Statecannabisdispensarymag.com

Missouri Federal Judge Prevents State From Enforcing Residency Rules

On June 21, U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey ruled against Missouri's residency rules and removed the state requirement that medical cannabis businesses must be majority-owned by individuals who have lived in the state for a minimum of one year. Laughrey said that the residency requirement violated the U.S. Constitution’s...
Missouri StateCourthouse News Service

Missouri Judge Strikes Down Voter-Approved State Medicaid Expansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (CN) — A state judge struck down voter-approved Medicaid expansion on Wednesday, finding the referendum was unconstitutional because it lacked a funding mechanism. State voters approved the expansion, which would have made Medicaid available to an additional 275,000 low-income residents, in August 2020. The measure, which covers...
Missouri Statenorthwestmoinfo.com

No Ruling Yet from Cole County Judge in Missouri’s Medicaid Lawsuit Case

(Missourinet) There has been NO ruling yet in Missouri’s Medicaid expansion lawsuit case. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem heard 75 minutes of arguments on Monday, and he expects to issue a ruling by today (Wednesday). Lawyers for the two sides disagree over whether Missouri lawmakers have funded Medicaid expansion. Whichever side loses in Cole County Circuit Court will appeal, and the case will likely go to the Court of Appeals next. Three women, Stephanie Doyle of St. Louis, Melinda Hille of Fenton and Autumn Stultz of Springfield, are suing the state.
Cole County, MOkwos.com

Still waiting on Judge Beetem’s Medicaid ruling

(MissouriNet) — There has been NO ruling yet in Missouri’s Medicaid expansion lawsuit case. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem heard 75 minutes of arguments on Monday, and he expects to issue a ruling by today (Wednesday). Lawyers for the two sides disagree over whether Missouri lawmakers have funded Medicaid expansion. Whichever side loses in Cole County Circuit Court will appeal, and the case will likely go to the Court of Appeals next. Three women, Stephanie Doyle of St. Louis, Melinda Hille of Fenton and Autumn Stultz of Springfield, are suing the state. They want the state Department of Social Services (DSS) to allow them to enroll and receive the same Medicaid coverage as those who currently receive it.
Congress & CourtsForbes

Collecting Court Fees To Fund Sheriffs’ Retirement Is Unconstitutional, Rules Missouri Supreme Court

A court fee created to raise revenue for the state’s sheriff retirement fund was unanimously struck down as an unconstitutional “sale” of justice by the Missouri Supreme Court earlier this month. Ever since its enactment in 1983, Missouri had imposed a $3 surcharge on every circuit court criminal case, which financed the Missouri Sheriffs’ Retirement System. Three decades later, many municipal courts, which handle traffic violations, began to assess the fee as well.
Congress & Courtsdawsoncountyjournal.com

Colorado Supreme Court rules Initiative 16 ballot measure invalid

The Colorado Supreme Court unanimously voted to reject Initiative 16 from hitting ballots in the state in 2022, ruling that it violated the single-subject requirement. Initiative 16, formerly known as the PAUSE Act, caused stress for agriculture producers across the country. The primary goal of Initiative 16 was to add...
Public Safetyvirginialegacy.com

A Pinch of Crack Cocaine Will Earn You Maximum Sentence

Possession of cocaine, a banned substance in all states in the USA, is punished differently from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. Under Code of Virginia § 54.1-3448 which is Virginia’s law, cocaine, opium, codeine, and oxycodone are listed as Schedule II banned substances. A recent ruling by the US Supreme Court passed...
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Bipartisan State Attorneys General Urge Congress To Pass Marijuana Banking Bill

Three state attorneys general and the top prosecutor for Washington, D.C. sent a letter to congressional leaders on Thursday, reiterating their support for legislation that would protect banks that service state-legal marijuana markets from being penalized by federal regulators. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) is the chief sponsor of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act in the House, while Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Steve Daines (R-MT) are carrying their chamber’s version. Both were reintroduced with substantial bipartisan cosponsor lists last month. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) led the new letter, which says that the signatories support the proposal and “encourage Congress to take action expeditiously.” AG Weiser previously expressed support for the bill, which passed the House but failed to pass the U.S. Senate: https://t.co/MId1AqUtfv@RepPerlmutter recently reintroduced the bill, and the attorneys general urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take action. — CO Attorney General (@COAttnyGeneral) April 1, 2021 “Without access to traditional financial services, [state-legal marijuana businesses] operate exclusively or primarily in cash, making those businesses targets for criminal activity and hindering efforts to ensure regulatory and tax compliance and track financial flows,” they wrote. “This status quo—a rapidly expanding, multibillion-dollar national marketplace without access to the national banking systems—is untenable.” The Republican attorneys general of North Dakota and Ohio, as well as the Democratic attorney general of Washington, D.C., joined Weiser in signing the letter. It’s similar to a message that 34 top state prosecutors sent to congressional leadership in 2020. “To address an untenable status quo and recognize on the ground realities, we strongly urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take up and act upon the SAFE Banking Act,” the new letter says. “Our states’ ability to protect public safety and properly regulate this new and growing industry…
Congress & CourtsJamestown Sun

Senator John Hoeven should stop covering for his party's effort to suppress the vote

"This bill takes away state authority and effectively nationalizes our election system. I don’t believe North Dakotans want the federal government to determine how we conduct our elections.” - Sen. John Hoeven, Forum, June 24, 2021. The reason he gave for voting to stop any debate from happening in the Senate on the For the People Act – on voting access. If you are not a good debater, make sure the debate doesn’t happen.