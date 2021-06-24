Cancel
Michigan State

FanDuel Opens Commanding Lead in Michigan Sports Betting

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFanDuel has taken a big lead over its competitors in the opening months of online sports betting in Michigan. The operator grabbed a 48% share of the market in May, up from 34.5% in April, while revenue surged to a record $9.3 million, up from $7 million in the preceding month.

MLBWTOP

Sports Betting Line

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Arizona Statelineups.com

Delay in Sports Betting Rules for Arizona

The Arizona Department of Gaming announced on Monday that there was a slight delay in releasing the first draft of the sports betting rules. That release was supposed to come on Monday, but there are still rules that need to be ironed out. The ADG did not want to release...
Michigan Statelegalsportsreport.com

Michigan Sports Betting Handle And Revenue Slip In Second Straight Month

Sports betting in Michigan declined for the second straight month as bettors failed to fill the football and college basketball void. Total handle hit $257.7 million in May, the lowest total handle for a full month since online betting launched mid-January. Sports betting revenue was $21.2 million. May’s handle is...
Michigan Statecdcgamingreports.com

Michigan: Online gaming and sports betting revenue remains steady

Bettors in Michigan are embracing igaming. In its May report, the Michigan Gaming Control Board reported igaming and sports betting revenue of $114.3 million, with $94.9 million from igaming and $19.5 million from sports betting. The total handle for sports betting was $237.6 million. “Adjusted gross receipts for internet casino...
Michigan StateMarie Evening News

Smithson maintains slim lead at Michigan Open

ACME — The lead isn’t as big for Bradley Smithson, but the Michigan State University golfer from Grand Rapids remained on top for a third consecutive round in the Turtle Creek Casino Michigan Open Championship. “I’m sticking to my plan that’s worked these first three rounds, and just making sure...
Ohio StatePosted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Ohio Will Legalize Sports Betting

After January 2022, sports betting will officially be legal in the state of Ohio. College athletes can be paid for the use of their names, faces, and pictures of themselves. The bill will allow for 53 more licenses to be given for those who want to bet on professional and college sports. 25 of the licenses will be given to casinos and racetracks who could partner with companies that would make betting online available. 33 licenses will be given to these actually standing buildings.
Arizona Statecasinoconnection.com

Arizona to Launch Sports Betting in September

The Arizona Department of Gaming has set September 9, the official beginning of NFL season, as its target date for sports betting to go live. In advance of that move, it plans to post industry rules for “public inspection and comment” on June 14. Both tribal casinos and professional sports organizations are authorized to offer retail and mobile sports wagering; each category got a total of 10 licenses.
Michigan StatePosted by
MISportsNow

Smithson Builds Lead Entering Third Round of Michigan Open

TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Rapids amateur golfer Bradley Smithson added onto his lead during the second round of the Michigan Open, entering Wednesday with a five-stroke advantage. Smithson recorded a six-under on Monday and then followed that up with a five-under Tuesday to improve to 11-under overall. The next closest...
Michigan Statewcn247.com

After Open playoff loss, Hataoka shares lead in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Nasa Hataoka had a share of the Meijer LPGA Classic lead Thursday in her first event since losing a playoff in the U.S. Women’s Open. The 22-year-old Japanese player birdied three of the last five holes at Blythefield Country Club to match Leona Maguire, Charley Hull and Lauren Stephenson at 7-under 65. Two weeks ago in the Women’s Open at Olympic Club in San Francisco, Hataoka lost to Yuka Saso on the third playoff hole. She was bogey-free Thursday, birdieing four holes in a five-hole stretch on the front nine and adding birdies on the par-5 14th, par-4 16th and par-5 18th. Hull played the last five holes in 5 under with long eagle putts on the 14th and 18th and a birdie on 16.
Atlantic City, NJplaynj.com

NJ sports betting ‘godfather’ reflects

New Jersey also gets to claim some credit for other states’ success. After all, it was NJ who challenged the federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. NJ’s hard-fought victory, which cleared the way for states outside of Nevada to accept...
Indiana Stateapppicker.com

Sports Betting is Flourishing in Indiana Due to Online Betting

Since the Supreme Court overturned PASPA in 2018, sports betting has been expanding through the United States at a rapid pace. As of this writing, there are roughly 30 states with operational sports betting platforms or on the cusp of legalization. One state that has flourished even during a pandemic has been Indiana. Not only has the Hoosier State’s sports betting industry held strong during some dark financial days, but it’s growing at an unparalleled rate within the Midwest. The primary reason for that growth can be attributed to online or mobile sports betting.
Michigan Stateplaymichigan.com

Michigan Clears Way For Minor League Baseball Betting

Minor league baseball could soon be on its way to the Michigan sports betting menu. But for now, baseball fans can settle for an innovative free-to-play contest involving some Michigan teams. You can make some picks on the Pit Spitters, Growlers and Bombers, for example. But bets on the Whitecaps,...
Florida Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

DraftKings and FanDuel make push for Florida online sports betting ballot initiative

Two sportsbook operating titans are looking to shake up Florida’s online sports betting future for good. DraftKings and FanDuel are behind a filed 2022 Florida ballot initiative to allow online sports betting throughout the sunshine state. If approved by state officials, it would allow voters the chance to decide the fate of statewide Florida online sports betting in the 2022 general election, according to Florida Politics.
Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

PAC Filing Shows FanDuel, DraftKings Behind FL Sports Betting Push

FanDuel and DraftKings executives are among the directors of the new initiative trying to bring mobile sports betting to Florida. The so-called Florida Education Champions filed a ballot initiative this week trying to put mobile sports betting to a referendum. Multiple news outlets reported that sportsbook operators were behind the...
Gamblingthedalesreport.com

Two Sports Betting Stocks To Watch As Canada Passes Sports Betting Bill

After seeing a slight holdup late last week, the Canadian Senate voted in support of Bill C-218 which would legalize single-game sports betting in the country. The bill, which saw a 57-20 vote in the Senate, now moves to royal assent to formally become law, an action that Senator David Wells expects to happen in the next few days. A.