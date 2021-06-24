FanDuel Opens Commanding Lead in Michigan Sports Betting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Nasa Hataoka had a share of the Meijer LPGA Classic lead Thursday in her first event since losing a playoff in the U.S. Women’s Open. The 22-year-old Japanese player birdied three of the last five holes at Blythefield Country Club to match Leona Maguire, Charley Hull and Lauren Stephenson at 7-under 65. Two weeks ago in the Women’s Open at Olympic Club in San Francisco, Hataoka lost to Yuka Saso on the third playoff hole. She was bogey-free Thursday, birdieing four holes in a five-hole stretch on the front nine and adding birdies on the par-5 14th, par-4 16th and par-5 18th. Hull played the last five holes in 5 under with long eagle putts on the 14th and 18th and a birdie on 16.