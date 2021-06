Titus Badejo, also known as Eja Nla, was a well-known radio presenter who worked for Naija FM in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. He was also an actor and a disc jockey. He was driving home from a club with friends when two gunmen stopped him and brutally shot him. According to witnesses, the journalist was the only person targeted by the assailants, who quickly left without taking anything from him or the car. At the moment, the murderers remain unidentified by the police.