Betty Tompkins Overlays Women’s Bodies With #MeToo Testimonies

By Anya Ventura
Hyperallergic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Williamsburg gets its first Hasidic art gallery, a look at how the Venice Biennale makes the life of working Venetians harder, and considering Betty Tompkins’s powerful #MeToo series on display in LA. Tompkins unflinchingly looks at how female bodies are displayed, disciplined, and offered up to men. Anya Ventura.

newsletters.hyperallergic.com
#Art Gallery#Arts Journalism#Hasidic#Venetians#Central American#Shtetl Gallery#Italians#Dc#Hyperallergic Media
