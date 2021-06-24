Cancel
Comics

Vault Will Debut New Horror Series Human Remains #1 In September

By Ryan Fassett
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVault Comics has announced today that this September will see the debut of their new horror series, Human Remains, by legendary writer Peter Milligan (Shade: The Changing Man, X-Statix, Enigma), star artist Sally Cantirino (I Walk With Monsters, The Final Girls), colorist Dearbhla Kelly (I Walk With Monsters, Red Sonja), and designer Tim Daniel. In a brief summary on their website, Vault describes the new series by saying, "there's a new breed of monster-hunting people – and they find us by our strongest emotions, good or bad. Strong love, strong hate, strong fear – it's all an appetizer to these new terrors."

bleedingcool.com
