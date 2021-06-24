Vault Will Debut New Horror Series Human Remains #1 In September

If you are a fan of Vampire: The Masquerade and wanted to see more of that universe, then Vault Comics has good news for you. Vault has announced today that they will release issue one of World of Darkness: Crimson Thaw this September. It will be the first issue of a three-issue event series that is a spin-off of Vault's other smash-hit series, Vampire: The Masquerade, and is written by Jim Zub, Tim Seeley, Blake Howard, Tini Howard, & Danny Lore, drawn by Julius Ohta, colored by Addison Duke, lettered by Deron Bennett, and designed by Tim Daniel.