Vault Will Debut New Horror Series Human Remains #1 In September
Vault Comics has announced today that this September will see the debut of their new horror series, Human Remains, by legendary writer Peter Milligan (Shade: The Changing Man, X-Statix, Enigma), star artist Sally Cantirino (I Walk With Monsters, The Final Girls), colorist Dearbhla Kelly (I Walk With Monsters, Red Sonja), and designer Tim Daniel. In a brief summary on their website, Vault describes the new series by saying, "there's a new breed of monster-hunting people – and they find us by our strongest emotions, good or bad. Strong love, strong hate, strong fear – it's all an appetizer to these new terrors."bleedingcool.com