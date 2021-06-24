Columbia man killed in one-car crash in his hometown

A Columbia man is killed in a one-car crash in his hometown. The Columbia Police Department says Wesley Griffith, 39, was heading north on Highway 63, near Stadium Boulevard, just before 5:00 last night. Police say Griffith ran off the left side of the road and into the median, hitting a guardrail. According to police, Griffith continued traveling north through the median, until his car vaulted out of the median and fell down onto the eastbound lanes of Stadium Boulevard, partially on the median barrier. Griffith, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car.