Oman urges Israel to create independent Palestinian state

Israel-Palestinian conflict and possible solution to it has become a major issue. Israel is a Jewish State and only democracy in the Middle East. In the entire world, this is the only tiny piece of country millions of Jews have as their homeland. In this regard, I would firmly oppose any evil step from anyone of forcing the State of Israel emerge as a secular country. In my personal opinion, despite the fact of being a Jewish State, Israel is the only country where its non-Jewish Arab citizens are allowed to enjoy total freedom and basic rights. But of course, no country in the world would let its citizen indulge in destructive or terrorist actions. The unfortunate fact is – majority of the Arabs in Israel are nefariously antisemitic and they even are heavily inclined towards Hamas, a mega terror outfit that wants to eliminate Israel from the global map and drive-away Jews from the Middle East. With such dangerous mindset, how the Arab Israelis can think about peaceful coexistence?