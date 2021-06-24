Cancel
DFW Community News

Renovation Is Underway for Downtown Irving’s Heritage Park

By Karen Eubank
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago
The complete renovation of Heritage Park in downtown Irving should make it clear to anyone that historic preservation is quite simply a labor of love. Each week I talk to the people involved in every aspect of preservation. They all display such heart, passion, and dedication that there is zero doubt in mind preservation is a calling. It’s really inspiring when you consider all the divisive issues today that something like historic preservation can unite a community.

