Pennsylvania State

Pa. Senate Launches Voter ID Constitutional Amendment Process

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate launches voter ID constitutional amendment process. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A divided Pennsylvania Senate is starting the process of amending the state constitution to require identification for voters each time they cast a ballot. The party-line vote on Wednesday starts the lengthy amendment process that usually takes years to complete. All Republicans and a single Democrat voted as the proposal passed 30-20. Constitutional amendments require passage by both chambers in two consecutive two-year sessions before going to voters for the final OK. The voter ID provision is part of a package of changes that Republican state lawmakers have been pushing this year.

beavercountyradio.com
