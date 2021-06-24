Cancel
Harrisburg, PA

PA House Advances Vote to Ban Vaccine Passports and Limit Health Secretary Powers During a Health Emergency

By Beaver County Radio
Cover picture for the articleHouse votes for ‘vaccine passports,’ Health secretary limits. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House are advancing legislation to ban the use of so-called COVID-19 “vaccine passports” by colleges, universities or government entities and to put new restrictions on the health secretary’s powers during a health emergency. Representatives voted on party lines Wednesday to approve the measure that supporters described as a way to protect private health information. But opponents warn it would needlessly endanger public health. The bill would prevent the state health secretary from ordering closures and from requiring people who have not been exposed to a contagion to physically distance, wear a mask, “conduct a specific hygienic practice” such as hand-washing, quarantine or restrict travel. Wolf says he’ll veto it.

