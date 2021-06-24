Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Philly to Be Part of Biden Community Violence Intervention Plan

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — The Biden administration has a new federal strategy to address gun violence surging in cities across the country, including Philadelphia. American Rescue Plan funds will be used to invest in a “Community Violence Intervention Collaborative,” made up of Philadelphia and 14 other cities. Trusted community members can work directly with people who might be involved in gun violence to intervene in conflicts and connect them with social services.

