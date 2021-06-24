Cancel
Idaho State

Idaho's Favorite Tattoo

By Moug
MIX 106
MIX 106
 4 days ago
The Boise State logo or the shape of Idaho itself... Which tattoo is most common in our state? We've done some real investigative journalism and solved this mystery!. By investigative journalism, I saw a story from Zippia about each state's favorite tattoo and decided to dive deeper. Here's how Zippia got their results: based on Google searches for tattoos in each state, they determined that Idaho's was a "Boise" tattoo. This surprised me because I feel like Idaho is more in love with Idaho than with Boise specifically, but then I started my own search, and polled some folks on Facebook and realized, it's not a "Boise" tattoo at all that people are searching for, rather a Boise State tattoo and this made more sense to me. I'm a Boise lover but I just don't see it represented in the same way that Boise State or Idaho individually are. That said, do you have a Boise tattoo? And is it related to Boise State or does it have to do with something different entirely?

MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho.

Boise, ID
#Face Tattoo#Tattoos#Boise State
