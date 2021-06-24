Cancel
SPI Energy Appoints Janet Jie Chen As Finance Chief, Chris Wang Named Phoenix Motorcars CFO

By Anusuya Lahiri
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) appointed Janet Jie Chen as the CFO.
  • Ms. Chen has over two decades' experience in auditing, accounting, business reorganization, merger & acquisitions, IPOs, and SEC reporting, including seven years at a prominent international audit firm. She has rich experience and expertise in providing US GAAP-related financial and internal control advisory services. She is a member of CICPA and FCCA.
  • In Feb. 2020, SPI Energy disclosed that Anthony S. Chan resigned as the CFO effective Jan. 31, 2020. The company searched for a new CFO.
  • Chris Wang, previously SVP of Finance of SPI, was appointed as CFO of the Phoenix Motorcars subsidiary.
  • Price action: SPI shares traded higher by 1.47% at $6.90 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
