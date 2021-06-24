SPI Energy Appoints Janet Jie Chen As Finance Chief, Chris Wang Named Phoenix Motorcars CFO

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) - Get Report ("Hercules" or the "Company"), the largest and leading specialty financing provider to innovative venture, growth and established stage companies backed by some of the leading and top-tier venture capital and select private equity firms, today announced that effective July 1, 2021, Wade Loo was appointed to the Hercules board of directors. Mr. Loo brings over 40 years of business experience in all aspects of financial reporting serving public companies - from emerging startups going public to large-cap multinationals.